South Africa

Decomposed body of missing woman found on Free State farm

01 June 2021 - 10:44
The body of Makgala Nelly Sebanyone, who was reported missing on May 17, was found on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The body of a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing last month has been found on a farm in Hennenman in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the body of Makgala Nelly Sebanyone, who was reported missing on May 17, was found on Sunday.

“The body was found in a decomposed state in a bushy area under a tree and was positively identified by a family member.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Mbambo said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE

