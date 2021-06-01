Decomposed body of missing woman found on Free State farm

The body of a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing last month has been found on a farm in Hennenman in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the body of Makgala Nelly Sebanyone, who was reported missing on May 17, was found on Sunday.

“The body was found in a decomposed state in a bushy area under a tree and was positively identified by a family member.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Mbambo said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

