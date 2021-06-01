Durban man critical after being shot multiple times outside mosque
A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times with a high-calibre weapon by a lone gunman outside a mosque in Durban on Tuesday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics said the incident took place at 10am outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Spencer Road, Reservoir Hills, a suburb west of the city.
“On arrival at the scene a 57-year-old male was found seated in his motor vehicle after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds from a high-calibre weapon,” he said.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a specialised stretcher used for the treatment and prevention of potential spinal cord injuries, and then he was taken to a nearby hospital for the further treatment.”
Van Reenen said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that a case of attempted murder was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.
“It is alleged that this morning at 10am, a male was stationary at the entrance of the mosque on Spencer Road in Reservoir Hills when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
“He sustained a gunshot wound on the leg and was taken to hospital for medical attention.
“The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.
TimesLIVE