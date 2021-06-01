South Africa

Durban man critical after being shot multiple times outside mosque

01 June 2021 - 11:24
A 57-year-old man was shot outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Reservoir Hills, Durban, on Tuesday morning.
A 57-year-old man was shot outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Reservoir Hills, Durban, on Tuesday morning.
Image: Rogan Ward

A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times with a high-calibre weapon by a lone gunman outside a mosque in Durban on Tuesday.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics said the incident took place at 10am outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Spencer Road, Reservoir Hills, a suburb west of the city.

“On arrival at the scene a 57-year-old male was found seated in his motor vehicle after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds from a high-calibre weapon,” he said.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a specialised stretcher used for the treatment and prevention of potential spinal cord injuries, and then he was taken to a nearby hospital for the further treatment.”

Van Reenen said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

The vehicle which the man was in when he was shot at.
The vehicle which the man was in when he was shot at.
Image: Rogan Ward

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that a case of attempted murder was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

“It is alleged that this morning at 10am, a male was stationary at the entrance of the mosque on Spencer Road in Reservoir Hills when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

“He sustained a gunshot wound on the leg and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

Two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah, a town to the north of Miami in Florida, police ...
News
1 day ago

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who ...
News
3 days ago

Triple murder in Delft, Cape Town; child among those wounded

Anti-Gang Unit probes triple murder and attempted murder cases after shooting in Delft.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  2. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  3. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...