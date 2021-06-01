New dashboard sets the record straight about smoking in SA

South Africans, researchers and policymakers wanting information on tobacco-use trends and data can now access this vital data in real time and at their fingertips after the launch on an online tobacco control dashboard — the first in Africa.

Launched by the deputy health minister Joe Phaahla on Monday to mark World No Tobacco Day, the South African Tobacco Control Data initiative is aimed to help South Africans understand data needs and gaps, and provide reliable data on tobacco control measures and usage.

Phaahla said the initiative is the answer to the continued need for reliable data specific to SA to inform policy. It is the brainchild of Development Gateway, an international NGO that provides technical advisory services to governments and organisations and the University of Cape Town-based Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products.

The dashboard shows that SA has a high cigarette prevalence with 19% of adults smoking. At least 34% of adult men smoke, compared to about 7% of women. Tobacco use costs the South African economy R42bn every year — equating to annual salaries for 215,000 teachers.

It also shows that more than a million South Africans regularly smoked e-cigarettes in 2018.

The sale of e-cigarettes has been banned in 41 countries globally, including four African countries. Research has shown that South African e-cigarette users are less likely to quit smoking cigarettes in the long term. This finding directly opposes the tobacco industry claims.

“The (initiative) aims to understand the data needs and gaps specific to SA, identify reliable data, and develop websites that enable policymakers to use essential data more effectively to inform policy in six African countries, including SA,” said Megan Lille of the the Research Unit of Economics of Excisable Products. “It equips decisionmakers with up-to-date evidence to promote tobacco control and public health.”

According to experts the tobacco industry remains the main cause of the global tobacco epidemic and the main obstacles to greater progress in reducing tobacco use. “Strong and persistent government action is needed to protect current and future generations from the devastating consequences of tobacco use.”

Phaahla said for the country to achieve the highest impact in its tobacco control measures, it needed to use evidence-based policies. “But designing and implementing these policies requires rich and trustworthy data. We believe that the initiative will serve as an important source of reliable information that will aid SA’s tobacco control efforts, and it is fitting that we are celebrating its launch on this World No Tobacco Day.”