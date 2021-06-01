New dashboard sets the record straight about smoking in SA
South Africans, researchers and policymakers wanting information on tobacco-use trends and data can now access this vital data in real time and at their fingertips after the launch on an online tobacco control dashboard — the first in Africa.
Launched by the deputy health minister Joe Phaahla on Monday to mark World No Tobacco Day, the South African Tobacco Control Data initiative is aimed to help South Africans understand data needs and gaps, and provide reliable data on tobacco control measures and usage.
Phaahla said the initiative is the answer to the continued need for reliable data specific to SA to inform policy. It is the brainchild of Development Gateway, an international NGO that provides technical advisory services to governments and organisations and the University of Cape Town-based Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products.
The dashboard shows that SA has a high cigarette prevalence with 19% of adults smoking. At least 34% of adult men smoke, compared to about 7% of women. Tobacco use costs the South African economy R42bn every year — equating to annual salaries for 215,000 teachers.
It also shows that more than a million South Africans regularly smoked e-cigarettes in 2018.
The sale of e-cigarettes has been banned in 41 countries globally, including four African countries. Research has shown that South African e-cigarette users are less likely to quit smoking cigarettes in the long term. This finding directly opposes the tobacco industry claims.
“The (initiative) aims to understand the data needs and gaps specific to SA, identify reliable data, and develop websites that enable policymakers to use essential data more effectively to inform policy in six African countries, including SA,” said Megan Lille of the the Research Unit of Economics of Excisable Products. “It equips decisionmakers with up-to-date evidence to promote tobacco control and public health.”
According to experts the tobacco industry remains the main cause of the global tobacco epidemic and the main obstacles to greater progress in reducing tobacco use. “Strong and persistent government action is needed to protect current and future generations from the devastating consequences of tobacco use.”
Phaahla said for the country to achieve the highest impact in its tobacco control measures, it needed to use evidence-based policies. “But designing and implementing these policies requires rich and trustworthy data. We believe that the initiative will serve as an important source of reliable information that will aid SA’s tobacco control efforts, and it is fitting that we are celebrating its launch on this World No Tobacco Day.”
Speaking at the online launch of the initiative, Phaahla said the debate on tobacco use is gaining momentum, citing that the Department of Health is moving on with the legislative process.
“The country is now battling to reduce Covid-19 deaths, and working hard to flatten the curve of the epidemic. The relationship between Covid-19 and smoking cannot be ignored as both affect the lungs. As a collective, we care about the health of the South Africans. I am grateful to see growth in the tobacco control partnership and commitment in touching others’ lives.”
Health organisations forming part of the #protectournext partnership, including the National Council Against Smoking, the Cancer Association of SA, the South African Medical Research Council, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of SA, added their support to the global “Commit to Quit” campaign, a year-long drive with a goal of supporting more than 100 million tobacco users trying to quit tobacco use permanently.
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza of the National Council Against Smoking said: “Smoking is the single most preventable cause of death in the world. It has never been more crucial to prevent young people from using any tobacco products, including cigarettes and e-cigarettes, and to motivate smokers to quit. Mounting evidence suggests that tobacco users have a significantly higher chance of developing severe Covid-19 complications compared to non-smokers. The pandemic should serve as a wake-up call to make our lungs healthier now and for the future.”
“As a partnership of public health organisations, we are steadfast in driving awareness of the dangers of tobacco and united in our support for the new Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill to be passed as soon as possible,” she said.
The amendments in the new bill include regulating electronic cigarettes as tobacco products, 100% smoke-free public places; standardised plain cigarette packaging with graphic health warnings; better control of advertising at point of sale, and the removal of cigarettes from vending machines.
Dr Catherine Egbe, specialist scientist at the Medical Research Council’s alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit, said the bill will make it easier for South Africans to choose smoke-free lives, regulate e-cigarettes and decrease the impact of second-hand smoke on the majority of the population, who are non-smokers.
“We all need to support our right to a smoke-free environment and good health, encouraging smokers to quit, regulating e-cigarettes and ensuring our youth are protected from a lifelong addiction to nicotine.”