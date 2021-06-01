Nine congregants die as Covid-19 sweeps through Vredendal church

A community is in mourning after nine people who form part of a small Uniting Reformed Church in Vredendal, in the Western Cape, succumbed to Covid-19 complications over the past two weeks.

The congregation has also suffered the recent loss of other members who died of heart attacks and other illnesses.

“The funerals will start from tomorrow. We have closed the church. There are a lot of families and individuals infected by the virus. We will go online and use that method. No formal services will be taking place,” said Rev Pedro Oktober.

The church reopened when Covid-19 restrictions were eased, but with infections rising it has closed its doors again.