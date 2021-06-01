South Africa

‘Praying for Eskom is a waste of a prayer' — Mzansi reacts to latest load-shedding ‘headache’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 June 2021 - 08:00
There is a possibility of more load-shedding this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Social media users have vented their frustration over the power cuts sprung on them at “short notice” after Eskom implemented load-shedding on Monday afternoon.

Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. The power utility warned there is a possibility of more power cuts during the week, and throughout winter.

It said the blackouts were because a cold front had come earlier than expected, and it had a number of breakdowns at its generation units.

“Breakdowns currently total 14,560MW of capacity while another 2,300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening (Monday), which would help ease the strain.”

Gatvol residents took to social media to express their annoyance at the cuts and slam the utility.

