‘Praying for Eskom is a waste of a prayer' — Mzansi reacts to latest load-shedding ‘headache’
Social media users have vented their frustration over the power cuts sprung on them at “short notice” after Eskom implemented load-shedding on Monday afternoon.
Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. The power utility warned there is a possibility of more power cuts during the week, and throughout winter.
It said the blackouts were because a cold front had come earlier than expected, and it had a number of breakdowns at its generation units.
“Breakdowns currently total 14,560MW of capacity while another 2,300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening (Monday), which would help ease the strain.”
Gatvol residents took to social media to express their annoyance at the cuts and slam the utility.
Hey Eishkom! President Ramaphosa moved South Africa to *LEVEL* 2 today, NOT *STAGE* 2! 🕯️— Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) May 31, 2021
Is the coal too cold? 🤦#eishkom #loadshedding #Level2 #Stage2 https://t.co/FWgIeNsEVB
Imagine being told to brace ourself for more loadshedding. What incompetence is this. Get your house in order. Belaglik. #Eskom #Loadahedding @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/22Lnj7zSrP— Nyana_Ka_Velile (@Bhayi_zikode) May 31, 2021
The loadshedding dude is the most punctual South African. Punctual. Consistent.— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) May 31, 2021
Fasting and praying for eskom it's a waste of of prayer time 🙆♂️💔💔💔#Loadshedding— Phindi Tshabalala (@favorphindile) June 1, 2021
Loadshedding keya eng ho bata soo😭😭😩 pic.twitter.com/pmA7VyeQkm— Anita Ziphozenkosi (@Zenkosi_Hlazo) May 31, 2021
Why do we have loadshedding after 23:00 when that's when curfew is? Surely Eskom should also be at home when it's curfew 🤔— ʸˢᵒˢᵉʳⁱᵒᵘˢ🎈 (@clownttings) May 31, 2021
Loadshedding everyday mara? Le dlala ka bathu serious. pic.twitter.com/7nbnodQsWX— Just Ofentse (@QuincyMokgatle) May 31, 2021
Load reduction when there's loadshedding? pic.twitter.com/rEIM1qXnYI— Ki-Nyang (@Lxionel2) May 31, 2021
Remember that time you said only 18 months of loadshedding, ahhhhh those were the good days pic.twitter.com/N4aqUGUPb8— Sabrina (@Sabrina72196026) May 31, 2021