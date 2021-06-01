‘Stricter measures are needed’: SA Medical Association on lockdown

The SA Medical Association (Sama) says it would have preferred stricter curfews, particularly over weekends, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The view was in response to the latest adjusted lockdown measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said due to an increase in new Covid-19 infections, the country would move to adjusted level 2 restrictions.

The restrictions came into effect on Monday, with the curfew starting at 11pm and ending at 4am.

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee welcomed tighter curbs on the number of people at events, which are limited to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.