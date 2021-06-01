Tannie Evita gets the jab at start of Western Cape’s rural rollout

Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout used to “praat kaktus” (speak cactus) but on Tuesday she used her sharp tongue to shout: “Vax us!”

Western Cape premier Alan Winde roped in Tannie Evita — alter-ego of entertainer Pieter-Dirk Uys — to kickstart the provincial Covid-19 vaccination rollout in rural towns.

The pair teamed up at Wesbank Community Hall in Malmesbury, where Tannie Evita, who lives down the road in Darling, pronounced herself “very relieved” after being vaccinated.

However, she acknowledged she was one of the lucky ones.