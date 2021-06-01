‘We have lost our moral compass’: KZN MEC after elderly woman accused of witchcraft found mutilated

The murder and mutilation of a KwaZulu-Natal pensioner accused of practising witchcraft has been slated by the government.

It is understood 78-year-old Henrietta Nzimande’s body was found at her home in KwaDambuza, Edendale, near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday by her daughter. Her face had been disfigured.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the murders of senior citizens in the province.

On Tuesday Khoza said Nzimande had been living alone.

“We strongly condemn this brutal murder of our senior citizen. We are highly disappointed that our senior citizens continue to be murdered like this, and we want to ensure perpetrators are found and are made to pay for their sins.”