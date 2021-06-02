Billy Downer opposes bid by Jacob Zuma to remove him as prosecutor

The special plea by former president Jacob Zuma wanting the removal of Billy Downer as prosecutor in his corruption trial should be rejected.

This is the submission of the state in its response to the special plea by Zuma in his trial which began last month.

Zuma's special plea is based on section 106(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), which states that when an accused pleads to a charge, he may plead that the prosecutor has no title to prosecute.

But in its responding submission, the state says that the request for Downer's removal is not based on this at all.

Zuma pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering before judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg high court on May 26. He is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales, for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

The state is opposing Zuma's special plea for Downer's removal, and has asked that it be dismissed. Alternatively, in the event the high court finds in favour of Zuma on the special plea, the state said Zuma's call for an acquittal should be rejected.