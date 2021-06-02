Bishop's right-hand man arrested for alleged fraud

Six people have been arrested to date in connection with the alleged intricate web of fraudulent activities targeting the estranged wife of a leader of a faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In the latest arrest, Tshepo Phuthi, spokesperson for Michael Sandlana, leader of the Jerusalem faction, appeared in court on Monday charged with fraud related to the alleged transfer of ownership of a vehicle belonging to the bishop’s estranged wife, Magalane Sandlana, to Songo Defence and Investment.

Sowetan can reveal that Phuthi, who is a director of the company, serves as the frontman for Sandlana in terms of a nomination agreement signed on August 25 last year between him, the bishop and another director to hold his shares in the company.

Phuthi’s arrest came after Magalane opened a second fraud case with police in a month after she discovered while trying to renew the licence disc for her Mercedes-Benz C Class that it was no longer in her name.

