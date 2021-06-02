South Africa

Body of female cop in uniform found on railway tracks

02 June 2021 - 12:07
Police said a passer-by discovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Police said a passer-by discovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 35-year-old female police officer has been discovered on railway tracks in Upington in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said a passer-by discovered the body at around 7.30am on Tuesday in Rosedale.

Kock said the sergeant had been on duty the previous day. She was found in uniform.

“There were no visible injuries and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police investigations are continuing.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decomposed body of missing woman found on Free State farm

The body of 67-year-old Makgala Nelly Sebanyone, who was reported missing last month, was found on a farm in Hennenman, police said.
News
1 day ago

High-ranking cop shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

An acting station commander at Ndwedwe police station in Durban has been shot dead.
News
1 week ago

Police shooting: Manhunt launched for suspects in VW Polo who shot two cops

A brazen attack on the police in the early hours of Monday, during which one officer was killed and a second wounded, has sparked a high-profile ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...