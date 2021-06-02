Bonnievale crocodiles: 32 saved, 51 euthanised and two still on the loose

Two are still at large but 83 young Nile crocodiles have been recaptured or euthanised over the past three months after a mass escape from a crocodile breeding farm in the Bonnievale area in the Western Cape.

The crocodiles, ranging in size from 1.2m to 1.5m, escaped and made their way to the Breede River .

The escape was caused by crocodiles finding a weak spot in the perimeter fencing of an enclosure.

Anton Bredell, minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said 51 crocodiles have been euthanised and 32 were captured alive.

Two crocodiles are believed to remain at large.

“According to CapeNature, the two crocodiles have been spotted but not yet retrieved. No sightings have been reported recently and the rains and flooding of the Breede River appear not to have had any impact on their movements.”

Bredell said the recapture operations have been scaled down, but CapeNature will continue with at least one nightly river patrol per week with the aid of landowners.

“The investigation into the alleged transgressions of the facility owner is being concluded and a decision will be taken soon regarding any further action against the owner.”

Bredell said the crocodile facility was comprehensively inspected by CapeNature after the escape, and repair work to the enclosure was completed to the standard dictated by the CapeNature fencing policy for crocodile facilities.

TimesLIVE