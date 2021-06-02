Court dismisses application by home affairs official who 'enabled' Shepherd Bushiri to get residence permit

A senior home affairs official, suspected of irregularities in the awarding of a permanent residence permit to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has failed in a bid to involve the labour court in incomplete disciplinary proceedings against him.

Ronney Marhule, chief director of permits, was placed on precautionary suspension on February 20, over allegations of misconduct related to gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act.

The allegations emanate from events related to the recommendation and approval of the application for a permanent residence permit for Bushiri and his immediate family.

The department alleges that Marhule and three other officials were the enablers and facilitators who made it possible for Bushiri to obtain a permanent residence permit.

It is further alleged that an internal investigation revealed that since March 2016, when Bushiri’s application for permanent residence was received, its approval was done without proper compliance with the department's standard operating procedures and in contravention of the Immigration Act.