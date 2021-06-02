COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India reports 132,788 new Covid-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

June 2 2021 - 07 :29

Recession and violence among Covid-19 side-effects in Africa, report finds

Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll Covid-19 has brought to other regions, but it faces recession, growing violence and higher unemployment because of the pandemic, a report revealed on Wednesday.

“The global economic shutdown has driven Africa into recession for the first time in 30 years, with severe repercussions for unemployment, poverty, inequalities and food insecurity,” said the 2021 Ibrahim Forum Report.

The report was released ahead of the annual conference this weekend of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which promotes good governance in Africa.