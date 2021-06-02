COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India reports 132,788 new Covid-19 infections, 3,207 deaths
June 2 2021 - 09:00
Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective against COVID-19 -Ifax
Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Wednesday.
The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.
-REUTERS
June 2 2021 - 07:29
Recession and violence among Covid-19 side-effects in Africa, report finds
Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll Covid-19 has brought to other regions, but it faces recession, growing violence and higher unemployment because of the pandemic, a report revealed on Wednesday.
“The global economic shutdown has driven Africa into recession for the first time in 30 years, with severe repercussions for unemployment, poverty, inequalities and food insecurity,” said the 2021 Ibrahim Forum Report.
The report was released ahead of the annual conference this weekend of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which promotes good governance in Africa.
June 2 2021 - 07:17
India reports 132,788 new Covid-19 infections, 3,207 deaths
India on Wednesday reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207.
The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed.
-REUTERS
June 2 2021 - 06:37
Gauteng sports department denies shocking claims over disbursement of Covid-19 millions
The Gauteng department of sports, arts and culture has refuted claims that it paid two companies R16.5m to disburse R13.2m in Covid-19 relief funds.
This comes after the DA in the Gauteng provincial legislature claimed that in a written reply to a question, the department’s MEC Mbali Hlophe revealed the two companies received R16.5m to disburse the R13.2m.
The department had contracted two companies, Business Arts SA and Gauteng Sports Confederation, to pay R6,000 grants to 2,201 artists and athletes who were financially impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.