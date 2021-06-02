South Africa

Doctor nabbed for RAF fraud is sentenced

02 June 2021 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE
A doctor who orchestrated RAF claims for underserving patients was sentenced to correctional supervision and hundreds of hours of community service at a Gqeberha hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

A Gqeberha doctor who orchestrated Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims for undeserving claimants has been sentenced to perform community service at a government hospital. 

Dr Tony Moodley, 66, appeared at the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday for fraud amounting to R2.25m.

He was convicted on December 14.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the serious commercial crime investigation unit revealed that Moodley had orchestrated RAF claims in June 2007 for 83 patients he reportedly attended to, of which some were undeserving. These patients were said to have been involved in a head-on collision that took place between two buses earlier that month in Walmer.

The claims were lodged with attorneys who claimed on behalf of the passengers from the RAF.

However, the fund subsequently “uncovered some inconsistencies after looking at the order of events” and reported the matter to the Hawks team, which led to Moodley's arrest in July 2015. The doctor was released on warning that day.

On sentencing, Moodley was sentenced to 36 months' correctional supervision and 576 hours of community service at Livingstone Hospital.

TimesLIVE

