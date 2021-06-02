Dolomite hinders residential development in Gauteng

Sound travels clearly in the hills around Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg. And amid the drone of the two north-south arteries there— the N1 and Golden highways — the steady murmurs of newly built residential areas are unmistakable. The rattle of shacks being built. The chatter of businesses being run. The mutiny of children running from street to street. The irritation of parents calling them home.

Some of the shack settlements that make up this new wave of development have been named for their location. Mountain View, for instance, built atop one of the hills, enjoys panoramic views. Others owe their names to cultural images of Johannesburg’s unequal development. Tjovitjo, for one, shares its name with a popular television series that followed the struggles of a group of pantsula dancers in the city’s shack settlements.

Tjovitjo the place was established in late 2017 and has been built in-between the two nearby highways. Like most of SA’s land occupations, it was won among the bedlam of police fire and a film of teargas. But Tjovitjo the idea emerged a decade earlier, when a group of young Orange Farm Extension 9 backyarders began to organise their occupation.

Most of the people who now call Tjovitjo home — residents estimate there could be up to 8,000 — are internal migrants, having moved from backyard shacks elsewhere in the province.

Busisiwe Makhoba is one of them. Originally from Soweto, Makhoba has built a two-bedroom shack for her two sons — a slight 11-year-old who loves football and a burly 17-year-old who prefers rugby — and their wary six-month-old kitten, Magirl. (Makhoba loves pets so much that her friends have taken to calling her “crazy”.)