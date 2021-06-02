South Africa

'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested

02 June 2021 - 16:32
The group were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and will appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday. Stock photo.
A “Gupta associate” and three former Free State agriculture heads are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.

The NPA confirmed that the trio were arrested on Wednesday morning.

A fifth person's arrest was “imminent”, said Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the NPA's Investigative Directorate.

“The NPA Investigative Directorate (ID) can confirm that a high-profile businessman has been arrested along with three former Free State department of agriculture officials this morning,” said Seboka, adding that the arrests took place in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“The ID enforced the arrest working with the Hawks.”

