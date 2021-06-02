‘He stomped on her as if he was stomping on a snake’: Family of woman beaten to death by lover

“He killed her in such a cruel manner and intended to end her life.”

These were the harrowing sentiments expressed by a heartbroken family mourning the death of a Mpumalanga woman almost a year after her brutal murder at the hands of her partner.

Maria Malinga, 37, was beaten to death on June 27, 2020 by Charles Maboate, her boyfriend of more than seven years, following a heated argument at their home.

The “happy” couple had just returned from an event when a drunk Maboate accused the mother of two of cheating on him.

Her cousin Mpinah Makumbela described how he then beat her and dragged her along a gravel road before severely assaulting her in front of a neighbour’s gate.

“I was the first to get a phone call from a neighbour who told me Charles was killing Maria.

“I tried to contact my aunts but couldn’t reach them. I then asked my siblings to rush over [to the scene]. When they arrived, they confirmed she was severely injured. When my aunt arrived, she said Maria was dead.”

When police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Malinga lying alone in the street — unresponsive — and rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.