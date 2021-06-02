'I'll never look at water the same again': Joburg residents hit by water shortages

“I’ll never look at water the same way again.” These were the words of Vanessa Venter from Fairland in Johannesburg as the area marked the third day of being without water.

“We don’t have water and in-between that we are without electricity because of load-shedding. My biggest worry with this is the hygiene — because we can’t shower or wash our hands properly. We can’t do dishes or mop the floor,” she told TimesLIVE.

Venter said they had also run out of clean mugs, glasses, plates and cutlery as they can’t do the dishes. She said they were saving the little water they had in buckets for drinking.

She said the experience was an eye-opener as it showed her how blessed she was to have running water in her house.

“There are thousands of South Africans whose lives are like this permanently. They don’t have running water at all and, with this experience, I’ll never look at water the same again,” she said.