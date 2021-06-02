National Geographic accolade for young SA archaeologist

Archaeologist and biological anthropologist Keneiloe Molopyane has been named among the 15 Emerging Explorer cohort for 2021 by National Geographic.

The 34-year-old, who is the first post-doctoral research fellow at Wits University’s Centre for Exploration of the Deep Human Journey, will have more opportunities to work with National Geographic on projects and collaborate with other explorers.

“Being named a National Geographic Emerging Explorer is almost unbelievable. The news is still sinking in. I am very grateful to people like Prof Lee Berger, Dr Marina Elliott and Dr Becca Peixotto, among others, who saw potential and took the time to develop my skills in exploration,” she said.

“I guess this is a story of how persistence and staying true to your dream pays off, no matter how strange or lonely the journey may seem to others.”

