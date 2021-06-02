Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m winner from April

A Gauteng lottery player is stepping into the new month R20m richer, but doesn't know it yet.

Ithuba announced on Wednesday that the Lotto jackpot from the Saturday May 29 draw had been won.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza encouraged all players, especially from the Carletonville area, to check their tickets as they may be the country's newest millionaire.

The winning ticket was purchased a day before the jackpot draw at JJ Pawn Shop in Carletonville.

The winner spent R40 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 16, 18, 20, 22, 26, 29 and the Bonus Ball 41.

Ithuba said the winner of the R30m Lotto jackpot from the Wednesday April 14 draw is also yet to come forward to claim their winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, Middelburg, Mpumalanga. The winner spent R80, using a manual selection method.

TimesLIVE