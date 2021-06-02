Primary schools will reopen full-time in July, but what if there is a third wave?

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has allayed fears around the full-time return of primary school pupils in grades R to 7 from July 26, saying the department would be guided by the national coronavirus command council and data from the health department.

Motshekga was responding to questions on Tuesday after a presentation from the basic education department on the status of school preparedness for a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“We have a team working with the health department and monitoring infections on a daily basis and that is what guides us ... in the decision to say it would be ideal to send younger children back to school,” said the minister.