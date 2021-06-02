South Africa

Primary schools will reopen full-time in July, but what if there is a third wave?

02 June 2021 - 14:56
All primary school pupils and pupils with special education needs will have to attend school daily from July 26. Stock photo.
All primary school pupils and pupils with special education needs will have to attend school daily from July 26. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has allayed fears around the full-time return of primary school pupils in grades R to 7 from July 26, saying the department would be guided by the national coronavirus command council and data from the health department.

Motshekga was responding to questions on Tuesday after a presentation from the basic education department on the status of school preparedness for a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“We have a team working with the health department and monitoring infections on a daily basis and that is what guides us ... in the decision to say it would be ideal to send younger children back to school,” said the minister.

‘Prioritise us for vaccination’, say teacher unions

With primary school pupils returning on a full-time basis from next month, teacher unions have asked to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination.
News
1 day ago

On Friday the minister gazetted amended lockdown regulations which allow for primary school children and children with special needs to return to school on a full-time basis from July.

Currently, younger pupils go to school on a rotational basis. 

Portfolio committee backs department

The portfolio committee said on Wednesday it supports the return to school on a full-time basis provided there are safety measures in place.

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee is concerned about the loss of learning time in 2020 and the impact this had on pupils.

“We know and understand this is not a South African phenomenon but a worldwide challenge. However, we remain concerned,” she said.

Plan was to open sooner

Deputy minister Reginah Mhaule told the committee on Tuesday the basic education department wanted to reopen full-time in the second quarter but other stakeholders suggested the department should use the time to prepare and reopen in the third quarter instead. 

READ MORE:

Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time

The department of education is cancelling the midyear exams for grade 12 pupils to allow them time to cover the curriculum.
News
6 hours ago

Rush to save ‘lost generation’: primary pupils to go to school every day soon

Department of basic education plans to reopen schools in late July using a risk-adjusted differentiated strategy
News
21 hours ago

Back to primary school daily on July 26, but not in Covid-19 ‘hotspot’ areas

SA primary schools in areas falling under alert levels 3 (hotspot) and 4 (high-risk hotspot) will have to continue with rotational classes.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...