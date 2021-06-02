Racism claims against André de Ruyter of no substance, Ishmael Semenya rules

An independent inquiry into allegations of racism by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has found no evidence that he conducted himself in a manner that amounts to racism, BusinessLIVE reported.

The inquiry, headed by advocate Ishmael Semenya, was established by the Eskom board after a senior employee wrote to board chair Malegapuru Makgoba and to President Cyril Ramaphosa alleging that De Ruyter’s conduct was racist. Solly Tshitangano, Eskom’s then head of procurement, alleged that De Ruyter favoured white appointees and treated white-owned companies differently to black-owned ones.

Semenya’s report states: “Having heard all the evidence, and considered all the documents, I could find no substantiation for the allegation that the GCE has conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practice.”

Semenya said he could also find no substantiation of poor governance on the part of De Ruyter or Eskom, nor could he find substantiation for the allegation that the recruitment processes were irregular. The claim that the procurement processes were unlawful was also without merit, he said.

“I, accordingly, cannot find in Eskom anyone guilty of any wrongdoing and would be making no recommendation to that effect,” he said.

Tshitangano was dismissed last week from Eskom after being found guilty of misconduct in a disciplinary process.

