Suspects in Khayelitsha mass killing case insist on an identity parade

The bail application of three men arrested in connection with mass killings in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has been delayed.

Andile Valashiya, Dominic Isaacs and Fundile Maseti appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, when they demanded to take part in an identity parade.

Each of them faces a charge of murder linked to the shootings that left 13 people dead in the township last month. Rival business extortion gangs are suspected to have been behind the killings.