‘Unemployment should be declared a pandemic’: Mzansi weighs in on quarterly labour force survey stats

SA’s unemployment rate has hit its highest level since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008, with an increase of 8,000 unemployed people in the first quarter of 2021.

This is according to Stats SA’s latest QLFS survey released on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate increased from 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 32.6% in the first quarter of this year.

Stats SA said a large number of people moved from the “employed” status to “not economically active” and “unemployed” categories between the two quarters.

“The number of employed persons decreased by 28,000 to 15 million in the first quarter of 2021, while the number of unemployed persons increased by 8,000 to 7.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a decrease of 20,000 (down by 0.1%) in the number of people in the labour force,” said Stats SA.