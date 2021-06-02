Wits graduate Thami Manganya is walking more than 800km to raise funds for schoolchildren
Wits University BA graduate Thami Manganya is walking from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape over 20 days, and it’s all for charity.
He hopes to raise R1.28m by June 18 which he will donate to schools in Dutywa towards educational and sporting facilities.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Manganya said he had contemplated different ways to raise funds, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, but was deterred by the cost involved.
“It is expensive and I decided that since I don’t have any money, let me rather consider doing something that will be less costly. I considered walking but I was unsure. I was overthinking it because I was also concerned about my safety but eventually I decided to give it a go,” he said.
Manganya’s humble beginnings inspired the campaign.
“I’m doing this because of my own experience. I want them to have a better life and receive a good education that provides them with the necessary tools to progress and excel. I want the same thing for them when it comes to sporting activities,” Manganya said.
After 10 days of intense physical training, Manganya started the 833km walk on Sunday from Braamfontein in Johannesburg. His first day ended in a small town near Orange Farm, where he spent the night at a filling station.
At the time of the interview with TimesLIVE on Tuesday, he was in Sasolburg, Free State.
Thanks to the power of social media, his campaign caught the attention of car rental company Avis, which donated a vehicle for the duration of the walk.
Sihle Luma, a friend of Manganya’s who is also a Wits graduate, is driving alongside him.
Kudos, Thami. 🙏🏾— Avis Southern Africa (@AvisSouthAfrica) May 30, 2021
We are pledging one vehicle to escort you all the way.
☺️Hey folks @wimpy_sa, how about some coffee and snacks for Thami, and perhaps @Engen_SA could assist with some fuel enroute? https://t.co/mEmsRDg5hh
Manganya is optimistic he will reach his target.
“So far, things are looking up. If the campaign keeps up at this pace we’d have raised a significant amount by June 18. I’m not sure if I will have raised the money but things are promising,” he said.
Manganya plans to donate the funds to different schools and will reach out to teachers to identify struggling pupils who will benefit from the fund.