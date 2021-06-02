Wits graduate Thami Manganya is walking more than 800km to raise funds for schoolchildren

Wits University BA graduate Thami Manganya is walking from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape over 20 days, and it’s all for charity.

He hopes to raise R1.28m by June 18 which he will donate to schools in Dutywa towards educational and sporting facilities.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Manganya said he had contemplated different ways to raise funds, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, but was deterred by the cost involved.

“It is expensive and I decided that since I don’t have any money, let me rather consider doing something that will be less costly. I considered walking but I was unsure. I was overthinking it because I was also concerned about my safety but eventually I decided to give it a go,” he said.

Manganya’s humble beginnings inspired the campaign.