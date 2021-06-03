Closure of Limpopo airport causes hardship

The suspension of commercial flights at the Polokwane International Airport in Limpopo two months ago has resulted in the closure of small businesses, while others are now laying off employees.

The airport was downgraded in April after adverse safety findings by the SA Civil Aviation Authority, which led to the suspension of commercial flights.

Priscilla Khathu, who was operating a kiosk at the airport, said she had to close her business and lay off an employee because of poor trade.

“There was no business at all because people were not using the airport and I had to pay rent and an employee as well. I had no choice but to close shop because Covid-19 also exacerbated the situation as few people travelled,” she said.

Khathu said she has now ventured into another business to survive.

“I'm now baking cakes and selling them as I can't fold my hands. I don't think I will return even if it opens because I lost business there,” she said.

The MD of Boke Tours, Mpho Ramothwala, said his shuttle business was severely affected because he couldn't get transfer services.

“We used to get business to transport clients who flew from various parts of the world to Polokwane on a weekly basis. Through the airport we would transport clients to as far as Thohoyandou and Phalaborwa, and bring them back to Polokwane,” he said.

Ramothwala said he had to reduce his employees' salaries and retrench some because of the downgrade.

The MEC for transport and community safety Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said her department has not received any report about job losses since the downgrade, but she was aware that tourism and car rental businesses were affected. She added that plans were at an advanced stage to get the airport up and running again.

“The aviation authority made 14 findings against the airport for not complying with standards. And with the help of inspectors and other stakeholders, we have since addressed four findings which include non-compliance, getting technical staff and a well-structured organigram,” she said.

She said the outstanding construction work would be completed in the next 21 days.

Speaking at a media briefing, Lerule-Ramakhanya added that the downgrade could have been avoided, hence a disciplinary process was under way and other matters were before the courts.

“When the time is right, we will release the names and positions of those implicated,” she said.

