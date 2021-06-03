COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 5,782 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours
June 03 2021 - 06:34
Peru has highest Covid death toll per capita, now worst in the world
Peru almost tripled its official Covid-19 death toll following a government review, making it the country with the worst death rate per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
June 03 2021 - 06:26
Australia extends Melbourne Covid-19 lockdown for second week
The Australian state of Victoria extended on Wednesday a snap coronavirus lockdown in its capital of Melbourne for a second week, as it scrambles to rein in a highly contagious variant first detected in India, but will ease some curbs elsewhere.
June 03 2021 - 06:20
Getting vaccine is 'not a partisan act,' says Biden
President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and said that getting a shot is 'not a partisan act.'
June 03 2021 - 06:10
Brazil has been averaging more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases each day. In the past three months alone, health officials have recorded more than 207,000 deaths.— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2021
But President Jair Bolsonaro decided to host the Copa América, arguing, “We have to live.” https://t.co/weEjBQOYHk
June 03 2021 - 06:00
India signs deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300m doses
India's government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots.
The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.
Biological E., which also has a separate deal to produce about 600 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 shot annually, said on Tuesday it entered into a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company's mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in India.
Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval.
India, world's second most populous country has suffered a disastrous second wave of infections that is only now abating. Health experts India needs to carry out mass vaccination of its 1.3 billion people to reduce the impact of subsequent waves.
Reuters
02 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/5oBvmKME6I— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 2, 2021