South Africa

Family blasts 'too lenient' sentence for Kwasa’s murderer

03 June 2021 - 10:37 By Ziyanda Zweni and Lulamile Feni
The 20-year sentence handed down to the killer of Wits student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo has been slammed by her family and by GBV activists.
The 20-year sentence handed down to the killer of Wits student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo has been slammed by her family and by GBV activists.
Image: SUPPLIED

The 20-year sentence handed down to the killer of Wits student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo has been slammed by her family and by GBV activists.

Viwe Rulumeni, 23, was sentenced in the Butterworth Regional Court on Wednesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Medical student Zozo, 20, was stabbed to death in August 2020. Rulumeni pleaded guilty to the murder in January this year.

For more on this story, please visit DispatchLIVE.

MORE

‘He stomped on her as if he was stomping on a snake’: Family of woman beaten to death by lover

"He killed her in such a cruel manner and intended to end her life."
News
1 day ago

Killers cannot be rehabilitated, says Gauteng woman who dated parolee

"Having had the experience of living with the person, I thought he was rehabilitated. But one morning he snapped and attacked us," says Bettina-Ann ...
News
1 week ago

'We're dealing with animals here,' Cele tells KZN cops deployed to murder and GBV hotspot

Police minister Bheki Cele has urged police in KwaZulu-Natal to “take no prisoners” in one of the province's murder and gender-based violence ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  4. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  5. Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...