Gupta associate and former Free State officials in the dock over Estina dairy project

Gupta family associate and businessman Iqbal Sharma and three former Free State agriculture officials appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project.

Sharma appeared alongside Peter Thabethe and Dr Limakatso Moorosi, who are former heads of the department of agriculture, and Seipati Dlamini, who was the department’s financial officer.

Thabethe and Moorosi faced charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud.

Dlamini was charged with fraud while Sharma and Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, where Sharma served as a director, faced charges of fraud and money laundering.

The four were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Wednesday in connection with the Estina dairy project scandal that unfolded at Vrede in the Free State.

It was later discovered that money had been allegedly laundered through a series of bank accounts.