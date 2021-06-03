Here's why some people are sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines

Hesitancy about Covid-19 vaccinations is being fuelled by a perceived lack of information from the government and the electronic system used to register for the jab.

These were some of the findings of a community action research project at an informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg.

Prof Kate Alexander, the South African Research Chair in Social Change at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), led the research project in Protea South informal settlement in collaboration with the Community Organising Working Group (COWG) of the C19 People’s Coalition.

Bongani Xezwi, a researcher who visited Protea South for three weeks, said many residents were sceptical about the vaccine.

Xezwi met four sangomas there, three of whom were opposed to vaccinations and one in favour of them.

He said the group, all 60 and older, did not understand the “waves” of the pandemic and were angry at being excluded from education about the vaccines.