South Africa

IN PICS | Drakensberg transformed into winter wonderland

03 June 2021 - 11:19
Snow has blanketed the Drakensberg.
Image: via Facebook/Silver Streams

Snow has blanketed large parts of the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving a winter wonderland in its wake.

According to Snow Report SA, a significant amount of snow also fell in the southeast of Lesotho.

The snow-covered Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho.
Image: via Facebook/Afriski Mountain Resort

It said in its latest statement posted on Facebook on Thursday that a large amount of snow also fell over the Eastern Cape.

The golf course at Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort.
Image: via Faceboook/Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort

“The last snow is expected in the southeast of Lesotho today, but with heavy snowfall in this area it may stick around on the peaks for a few days.

“Light snow may also be possible for the high ground around Barkly East, Rhodes and Tiffindell in the Eastern Cape.”

Snowfall turned the Silver Streams resort at Bushman's Nek in the Drakensberg into a winter wonderland.
Image: via Facebook/Silver Streams

Snow could also be expected on the high ground around Bethlehem, Welkom, Reitz and Harrismith in the Free State.

“There is also a slight chance of the lightest flurries around Dullstroom and eMakhazeni, as well as to the west of Secunda,” said Snow Report.

The scene at Lake Naverone in the southern Drakensberg.
Image: via Facebook/Lake Naverone

“The high ground around Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and Volksrust in Mpumalanga might also get light snow.”

TimesLIVE

