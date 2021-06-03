South Africa

Man relives 'cop' assault trauma

03 June 2021 - 10:39 By Lindile Sifile and Tankiso Makhetha
According to the Gauteng traffic department, the incident is believed to have taken place in Hartbeespoort.
Image: Screenshot

The driver of the Bentley who was assaulted by an alleged bogus traffic cop says he believes he was smacked and punched because the man could not find valuable items in his car.

The businessman from Johannesburg, whose assault was captured on a video that went viral on social media, broke his silence on Wednesday after Sowetan tracked him down, but he asked not be named as he feared for his safety.

The 34-year-old businessman said the “cop” who had flagged him down while driving with his wife and two friends in Hartbeesport, North West, on Saturday, had grown agitated when he called a metro cop friend to try to verify which traffic department the “cop” who had flagged him down worked for.

In the video the “cop” can be seen picking up a pair of glasses and throwing them into the businessman’s Bentley while swearing at and slapping him as his wife records the incident on her phone. The “officer” then puts on a hat and cocks his gun before shouting “Go!” at the driver, who then drives off.

