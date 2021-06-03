Men in the dock for killing of wheelchair-bound KZN farmer

Two men accused of the murder of 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer Neil McKay are expected to apply for bail in court on Thursday.

Last month, a team of Winterton SAPS detectives made a breakthrough when they arrested two men who are alleged to have been involved in McKay's murder.

On the morning of April 10 McKay's body was found at his farm in Winterton with strangulation marks on the neck.

“His hands were also tied and he was found in his wheelchair. It was established that an undisclosed amount of cash, binoculars and a speaker were taken from the house. A case of murder was opened for investigation by Winterton SAPS,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.