South Africa

Men in the dock for killing of wheelchair-bound KZN farmer

03 June 2021 - 12:31
Two men, aged 18 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Winterton farmer Neil McKay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCK STUDIO44

Two men accused of the murder of 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer Neil McKay are expected to apply for bail in court on Thursday. 

Last month, a team of Winterton SAPS detectives made a breakthrough when they arrested two men who are alleged to have been involved in McKay's murder. 

On the morning of April 10 McKay's body was found at his farm in Winterton with strangulation marks on the neck.

“His hands were also tied and he was found in his wheelchair. It was established that an undisclosed amount of cash, binoculars and a speaker were taken from the house. A case of murder was opened for investigation by Winterton SAPS,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Detectives tracked down the first suspect who was located in the Khethani area of Winterton.

Bongani Mkhwanazi, 18, was placed under arrest before police set their sights on the second suspect. 

Bokang Petrose Tsatsi, 23, was arrested at Acaciaville in Ladysmith, where he was hiding. He was found in possession of McKay's binoculars and a speaker.

Gwala said the accused made their first court appearance last month and would apply for bail on Thursday during their appearance at the Colenso magistrate's court. 

TimesLIVE previously reported that McKay was left crippled after being shot during a farm attack 20 years ago.

Alf Lees, DA Uthukela constituency head, said initial investigations showed that McKay was attacked in his office in the farm shed immediately after the farm manager and staff left work.

TimesLIVE

