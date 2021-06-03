South Africa

Protest action delays pension payout on KZN south coast

03 June 2021 - 12:18
Protest action stalled the pension payouts for the elderly in two KZN south coast towns on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A protest on the N2 freeway delayed pension payouts for the elderly in two KwaZulu-Natal south coast towns on Thursday.

Sandy Godlwana, spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), told TimesLIVE that cash-in-transit vehicles could not pass through because of burning tyres blocking the road.

“They are trying to get through to post offices using back-route roads and will request Sassa to facilitate a process whereby police escort these vehicles if required.”

Godlwana said payment delays were expected in Port Edward and Munster.

“Currently our clients are diverted to available infrastructure merchants and ATMs to get payment instead of waiting in long lines,” she said.

“Basically it means money can’t get to our clients in time.”

TimesLIVE

