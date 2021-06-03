Protest action delays pension payout on KZN south coast

A protest on the N2 freeway delayed pension payouts for the elderly in two KwaZulu-Natal south coast towns on Thursday.

Sandy Godlwana, spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), told TimesLIVE that cash-in-transit vehicles could not pass through because of burning tyres blocking the road.

“They are trying to get through to post offices using back-route roads and will request Sassa to facilitate a process whereby police escort these vehicles if required.”

Godlwana said payment delays were expected in Port Edward and Munster.

“Currently our clients are diverted to available infrastructure — merchants and ATMs — to get payment instead of waiting in long lines,” she said.

“Basically it means money can’t get to our clients in time.”

TimesLIVE