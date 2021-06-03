South Africa

SA records more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

03 June 2021 - 22:30 By TimesLIVE
For the second day running, there were more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in a 24-hour period.
For the second day running, there were more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in a 24-hour period.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA recorded 5,360 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

This means that there have now been a cumulative 1,680,373 infections and 56,765 deaths recorded in SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in March last year.

Mkhize said the new infections came from 43,776 tests, at a positivity rate of 12.24%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 17 were in Gauteng, 14 were in the Western Cape, 12 were in the Free State, four were in both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and three were in the Northern Cape. There were no fatalities recorded in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or the North West in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize also reported that there were now 1,567,635 total recoveries recorded to day, at a recovery rate of 93.3%.

In terms of the vaccine rollout, the ministry provided the following graphic:

The latest figures on SA's vaccine rollout, as of the end of the day on June 2, 2021.
The latest figures on SA's vaccine rollout, as of the end of the day on June 2, 2021.
Image: Ministry of Health ZA

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng cases surging as SA records 5,782 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

The health ministry announced that there were 5,782 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

Alarming rise in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Covid-19 cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases has more than doubled in Nelson Mandela Bay within three weeks.
News
1 day ago

A million people now vaccinated against Covid-19 in SA: Mkhize

More than a million people have now been vaccinated against Covid-19 in SA.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  4. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...