SA’s R218bn Karpowership deal faces scrutiny

SA’s plans to tap emergency power from vessel-based plants faces another potential snag, with business groups questioning whether proper processes are being followed to establish the necessary infrastructure.

The government in March selected Turkey’s Karpowership as a preferred bidder to supply about 1,220 megawatts of electricity, a contract worth an estimated R218bn over two decades. It will require floating storage and regasification units to be moored in the Richards Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha Bay ports and the construction of pipelines and terminal facilities to bring the gas ashore.

Legal firm Bowmans, which was contracted by lobby group Business Leadership SA to evaluate whether approval from the Transnet National Ports Authority would be compliant with the law, identified possible shortcomings in the process.

Licensing legislation requires the authority to follow a “fair, equitable, competitive and cost-effective” procedure when establishing any port infrastructure, which would normally be accompanied by a full tender process, Bowmans said in a copy of its legal opinion seen by Bloomberg. While the legal firm was informed that the port authority plans to obtain a directive from the transport minister enabling it to bypass the requirement, it said neither the harbour authority nor the minister had the requisite powers to do that.

Legislative Change

One possible solution would be to change the law to permit the port authority to act on a ministerial directive, but doing so could attract a constitutional challenge, according to Bowmans. Allowing the Karpowership projects to proceed and defending them in court based on an interpretation of the existing rules was considered “a high-risk strategy, which would stand a good chance of failing,” it said.

Busi Mavuso, BLSA’s CEO, confirmed that her organisation had sought Bowmans’s opinion but declined to comment on the details. Ayanda Mantshongo, the port authority’s manager of corporate affairs, didn’t answer calls to her cellphone.