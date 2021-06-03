Stellenbosch deputy mayor charged with murdering his friend and predecessor

The DA's deputy mayor in Stellenbosch, Nyaniso Jindela, his wife Unathi and a Kayamandi taxi owner appeared in the Stellenbosch magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, for allegedly plotting the 2019 killing of former deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.

The state did not oppose bail for the accused, saying it wanted to expedite the case for trial in the Cape Town high court, where an alleged hitman in the case is scheduled to go on trial.

Jindela and Unathi asked to be released on R2,000 bail each after telling the court the deputy mayor earns R38,000 a month and his teacher wife R14,600.

The state asked the court to set bail at R50,000 for each of the accused, but =after an adjournment the court set a bail amount of R5,000 for the Jindelas and taxi driver Gladstone Relegu.

A pre-trial hearing will be held in the high court on June 11.