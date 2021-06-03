Stock-outs loom at some vaccination sites as J&J jabs are held back

The Western Cape health department confirmed on Thursday that the delayed arrival of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines to the country will mean a major “supply constraint in the coming weeks”.

This could mean stock-outs at several sites set up to vaccinate those over the age of 60 and healthcare workers not yet vaccinated under the Sisonke programme.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the province, said: “Up until last week, 124,000 doses were received, but there is a supply constraint for the coming weeks because of delays in receiving J&J doses.”

In the first two weeks of the official rollout that began on May 17, the province had administered 85,000 jabs. Added to those done under Sisonke, this amounted to 178,000.

But while the capacity to vaccinate at the growing number of sites is being “ramped up”, there is a “problem in the vaccine supply”.