Survivors share how they triumphed over cancer

For almost all her life, registered Cape Town nurse Ntuthu Sonjica dedicated herself to helping and serving others. Now, at the age of 61, she still hasn’t lost her passion to serve and, despite her age putting her at risk for Covid-19 complications, she remains active as a vaccinator in her community.

But her own personal journey hasn’t always been easy. For a few months in 2019 she had to take a break from her duties after she was diagnosed with lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is the body’s disease fighting network. Symptoms include enlarged lymph nodes, fatigue and weight loss.

On Wednesday, International Cancer Survivors Day, Sonjica, who has no family history of cancer, spoke about her journey with the dreaded disease to encourage other people that cancer can be beaten.

It was in January 2019 that she fell very ill and had to be admitted in hospital. She was later diagnosed with cancer, and her doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital recommended chemotherapy, which she confesses that she initially refused. She stayed in the hospital’s oncology ward for three months.

“I did not want to get chemotherapy because I know it can either make me sicker or it can make me healthy. I was totally against it. But the oncologist had a chat with me while my son was at the hospital and he advised me to take the chance so that I can still be there for my son. I then decided to take chemotherapy thanks to the advice from the doctor. When I look back that is what saved my life.”

Seven months after her first chemotherapy treatment, Sonjica has now been cleared of cancer.