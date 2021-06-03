The king has spoken: The Zulu royal family and nation will reunite

The new Zulu king has spoken out, saying the royal family and the Zulu nation will reunite.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu — whose name means “strengthening the Zulus” — has broken his silence after his dramatic succession to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, and father, King BhekuZulu Zwelithini, within weeks of each other.

Speaking on eNCA in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, the king, who is yet to be crowned, suggested that he was not surprised by the drama that unfolded after he was named successor to the throne.