South Africa

Traffic between Pietermaritzburg and Durban at standstill after truck crash

03 June 2021 - 11:06
Two trucks collided head on near Ashburton on the N3 creating major traffic backlogs on Thursday morning.
Image: Supplied

A horrific crash between a truck and a tanker on the southbound N3 near Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has left motorists stranded on the highway for hours. 

The crash is understood to have occurred on Wednesday night. The two trucks collided head on. 

One person is believed to have died. 

It is believed that the tanker was travelling towards Pietermaritzburg when the driver lost control and veered into the opposite lane. 

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu urged motorists to use the R103 as an alternative route, but to expect heavy delays due to the build-up of traffic. 

She said the problem had been made worse by a broken-down truck in the slow lane near Ashburton. 

TimesLIVE

