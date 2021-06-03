South Africa

You could soon get the Covid-19 jab at work — here's what you need to know

03 June 2021 - 13:05
The health department is calling on businesses to offer Covid-19 vaccines. Stock photo.
The health department is calling on businesses to offer Covid-19 vaccines. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

Health department director-general Sandile Buthelezi said on Wednesday the government is ready to pilot workplace vaccination sites, and called on businesses to come on board to ensure the success of the programme. 

The DG said those who work in sectors like education, public service and administration, agriculture, forestry and fishing, electricity and transportation have more chance of contracting Covid-19.

“We’re not saying they are more important than others, but rather more on the vulnerability on transmission,” he said on Wednesday in a statement.

WILL ANYONE BE EXCLUDED?

Buthelezi said about 15 million people who work in the formal and informal sectors will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 jab under phase 2. This excludes healthcare workers who received the jab under the Sisonke study.

IS THERE AN AGE LIMIT?

Buthelezi said the government will prioritise people aged 40 and older.

WHERE WILL THESE SITES BE?

The department will pilot several vaccination sites, including a site in the manufacturing sector, a state-owned company and a taxi rank in Midrand.

Buthelezi said workplace vaccinations will help the country ramp up its rollout.

He said the private sector has the capacity to vaccinate 30,000 people daily and the public sector 122,000. He predicted that, if businesses come on board, SA could inoculate 180,000 people a day. 

DO I HAVE TO BE VACCINATED? AND CAN I TAKE TIME OFF TO DO SO?

The Sunday Times reported that businesses and the government reached an agreement on workplace Covid-19 vaccine guidelines at Nedlac. Employees will be encouraged to get their jab and given paid time off to do so, but cannot be dismissed for declining the jab.

SA launched the second phase of vaccinations in May. The government aims to vaccinate 5.5 million citizens aged 60 and older by the end of June. 

READ MORE:

From job creation to vaccine rollouts — five important takeaways from Cyril Ramaphosa's budget vote

Ramaphosa said more than 700,000 youth have benefited from the stimulus with more than 400,000 jobs having been created or retained.
Politics
5 hours ago

DA to lay criminal charges against Zweli Mkhize for his alleged conduct in Digital Vibes scandal

The DA said on Wednesday it would lay a criminal charge against the embattled minister.
Politics
7 hours ago

SA expects FDA nod for Johnson & Johnson vaccines by Friday

The US Food and Drug Administration’s move will clear the way for the government to rapidly scale up its mass inoculation drive
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  4. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  5. Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...