South Africa

Baby’s murder highlights dangers children face from their own parents

04 June 2021 - 10:32
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Sharmain Balton sentenced Durban father Sibusiso Mpungose to four terms of life imprisonment for murdering his children.
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Sharmain Balton sentenced Durban father Sibusiso Mpungose to four terms of life imprisonment for murdering his children.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The arrest of a Limpopo mother accused of killing her 11-month-old baby on the first day of Child Protection Week has brought into sharp focus the dangers SA children face from their own parents.

Police arrested the 42-year-old mother of three for allegedly beating her child to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter at Ha-Lambani-Tswinganani village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

It is still unclear what may have led the woman to commit the crime against her baby. There have been similar cases of parents accused of killing their children in the past.

According to SA child rights organisations, stress, rage, hate, revenge and psychological issues are to blame for parents killing their own children. Child protection lead at Save The Children SA, Divya Naidoo, said when parents felt stress or rage, children were often the easiest targets.

For the full article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts

Rising unemployment and high food prices during the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed many South African households deeper into poverty – putting ...
News
3 days ago

Limpopo mom arrested for allegedly beating 11-month-old baby to death

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said community members had tried to come to the child’s rescue but failed.
News
4 days ago

Abusers and bullies often products of their environment

Abusers often come from a background where they did not feel validated as children, where they were not made to feel accepted for who they were as ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...