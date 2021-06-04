Baby’s murder highlights dangers children face from their own parents

The arrest of a Limpopo mother accused of killing her 11-month-old baby on the first day of Child Protection Week has brought into sharp focus the dangers SA children face from their own parents.

Police arrested the 42-year-old mother of three for allegedly beating her child to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter at Ha-Lambani-Tswinganani village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

It is still unclear what may have led the woman to commit the crime against her baby. There have been similar cases of parents accused of killing their children in the past.

According to SA child rights organisations, stress, rage, hate, revenge and psychological issues are to blame for parents killing their own children. Child protection lead at Save The Children SA, Divya Naidoo, said when parents felt stress or rage, children were often the easiest targets.

