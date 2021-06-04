South Africa

Beware waves and rip currents this weekend: NSRI

New experimental rip current warning system up and running in SA

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
04 June 2021 - 11:46
The NSRI has warned of big surf and strong rip currents between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay this weekend. Stock photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Damaging waves and dangerous rip currents will menace a large section of the South African coast over the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned.

The level 1 warning is the first forecast from an experimental SA Weather Service (SAWS) rip current forecast system expected to be finalised before the end of the year.

“A very high wave period of 18 to 20 seconds with wave heights of 3 to 3.5 metres are expected,” the NSRI said in a statement on Friday morning. “The swells will be predominantly southerly to southwesterly and are expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

“These waves may pose a danger to rock anglers and the public on low-lying rocks along the shoreline.”

Strong rip currents are also expected around the Cape peninsula from late Friday into Saturday.

The experimental SAWS rip current forecast system follows collaboration between Stellenbosch University, the NSRI, the SAWS, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the South African Environment Observation Network, the City of Cape Town, Lifesaving South Africa and the University of Plymouth.

“It is envisaged that this system will go live, producing routine forecasts for a pilot site, towards the end of 2021,” the NSRI added. 

TimesLIVE

