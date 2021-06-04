Charges dropped against Joburg businessman accused of giving expired food to soldiers

A company and its director, accused of giving expired food to the military during the lockdown, have been cleared of any wrongdoing after the charges were withdrawn.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed to TimesLIVE that the charges were withdrawn “as there was insufficient evidence for successful prosecution”.

In a statement, the Serac Group — which was granted a tender by the department to supply food patrol ration packs nationally for divisions within the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) during its coronavirus deployment — announced that the “dubious charges” laid against one of its group companies, Serac MRE (Pty) Ltd, and director Stephen Wallace Weir had been withdrawn.

A handwritten and signed court charge sheet, dated February 2, confirmed that the charges against the company representative, Weir, had been withdrawn.

Weir, 59, of Johannesburg, who faced charges of fraud, theft, forgery and contravention of the Food, Cosmetic and Disinfectants Act, was released on R50,000 bail in September last year after he appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court over the controversial tender that allegedly saw “best before” dates altered on food ration packs.