Cornwall Hill school embarks on transformation journey with SAHRC

04 June 2021 - 08:54 By TimesLIVE
A group of parents recently protested, saying there was a lack of transformation at the upmarket private school. File image
Image: Supplied

Mediation, tool kits and open dialogue: that's the plan for the prestigious Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria, which has been accused of institutional racism.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) met with the school's leadership on Thursday to discuss the actions being taken at the school, and to offer its assistance.

They agreed that the SAHRC will be conducting further investigations into the school’s environment and culture. Once the commission has gained further qualitative data, it will make recommendations for any necessary adjustments at the school to resolve any lingering issues or grievances.

The commission will also “lend its assistance in reviewing the school’s policies, code of conduct for pupils and procedures, also offering its recommendations for any adjustments or areas of improvement”.

As part of its advocacy intervention, the SAHRC will provide the college with access to its teaching tool kits for use within the school’s diversity programme, which will be rolled out over the next few months.

In addition, the SAHRC will offer mediation and negotiation services to the school and its immediate stakeholders to help facilitate the faster resolution of any issues or areas that need to be reviewed.

Cornwall Hill College executive principal Leon Kunneke said the school is grateful for the participation and input from both the diversity and transformation committee and the SAHRC in its transformation process.

“We truly appreciate the SAHRC’s willingness to assist us in our transformation journey, as well as the ongoing guidance from the diversity and transformation committee.

“We remain committed to transformation and diversity at our school, and we will continue to report back on our progress through official channels so that our immediate stakeholders will be able to see the progress that is being made.”

