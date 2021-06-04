COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US to share 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally
June 04 2021 - 07:29
Johnson & Johnson talking to Taiwan about providing Covid-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it has been in talks with Taiwan about providing its Covid-19 vaccine to the island since last year.
"Johnson & Johnson has been in confidential discussions with the Taiwan Government regarding supply of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine since last year," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without giving details.
Reuters
June 04 2021 - 07:15
Covid delays homecoming for 'lost' Jews in India
Before heading to the airport for a new life in Israel, some of the 40 members of the Bnei Menashe community from India's north-eastern Manipur state tested positive for Covid-19, delaying a homecoming 2,700 years in the making.
June 04 2021 - 07:00
US to share 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally
The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries.
