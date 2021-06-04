COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US to share 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally

June 04 2021 - 07:29

Johnson & Johnson talking to Taiwan about providing Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it has been in talks with Taiwan about providing its Covid-19 vaccine to the island since last year.

"Johnson & Johnson has been in confidential discussions with the Taiwan Government regarding supply of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine since last year," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without giving details.

Reuters