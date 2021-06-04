South Africa

Free State man gets double life sentence after being on the run for more than 15 years

04 June 2021 - 07:33
Detective Warrant Officer Nkosana Radebe, who traced the wanted suspect to Carltonville after he was on the run from authorities for more than a decade.
Detective Warrant Officer Nkosana Radebe, who traced the wanted suspect to Carltonville after he was on the run from authorities for more than a decade.
Image: Supplied

A 41-year-old man from the Free State was sentenced to double life in prison after being on the run from police for more than 15 years.

Thapelo Samuel Mokoena (41) from Makwane Village in QwaQwa was arrested with three others in 2004 for the murder of Johanna van Niekerk (79) and her gardener Tololo Tsholo (43) at Dankbaarheid Farm District in Bethlehem.

Free State police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said they also attacked two domestic workers, one of whom was shot in the hip.

According to Mbambo, Mokoena escaped from police custody in July 2005 while his other accomplices were found guilty and sentenced.

He was listed in the top 50 most wanted suspects nationally and top 30 in the Free State.

“His escapade was brought to a halt in August last year when Detective Warrant Officer Nkosana Radebe pounced on him and ensured that he answered for his crimes,” Mbambo explained.

She said Mokoena was found settled with a new life, in a different province almost 300km away from where he commissioned the crime. He was found in Carletonville, where he was employed at a local mine and staying with his family.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for the two murders and 10 years each for two attempted murders. The sentences will run concurrently and he will serve two life sentences.

READ MORE

‘He stomped on her as if he was stomping on a snake’: Family of woman beaten to death by lover

"He killed her in such a cruel manner and intended to end her life."
News
2 days ago

Men in the dock for killing of wheelchair-bound KZN farmer

Two men accused of the murder of 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer Neil McKay are expected to apply for bail in court on Thursday.
News
19 hours ago

Stellenbosch politician among three arrested in connection with murder of former deputy mayor

Three suspects, including a Stellenbosch municipal office bearer, were taken into custody by police on Monday night in connection with the 2019 ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Rival gang may have been behind Zandspruit mob justice: victim’s girlfriend South Africa
  2. Eyewitness leads cops to man alleged to be behind brutal Theunissen farm killing South Africa
  3. Men in the dock for killing of wheelchair-bound KZN farmer South Africa