South Africa

Horrific crash on Durban freeway leaves two dead and three seriously injured

04 June 2021 - 15:25
A horrific crash on Durban's N2 freeway on Friday left two people dead and three seriously injured
A horrific crash on Durban's N2 freeway on Friday left two people dead and three seriously injured
Image: Emer-G-Med

Police were forced to close part of Durban’s N2 freeway on Friday following a horrific crash involving seven vehicles which left two people dead and three seriously injured.

Garrith Jamieson of Advanced Life Support Paramedics said the collision between trucks and bakkies took place around 2pm near on the southbound carriageway of the freeway.

“It is believed a vehicle crossed through from the northbound carriage way, colliding into multiple trucks and vehicles travelling south.

“The entire carriageway has been closed due to this horrific accident.”

Jamieson said paramedics and police struggled to reach the scene as vehicles had obstructed the emergency lane.

“Paramedics found three bakkies and two trucks had collided. Unfortunately two people sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene.

“A further three occupants sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Traffic between Pietermaritzburg and Durban at standstill after truck crash

Motorists are being urged to use the R103 as an alternative route after a horrific crash between two trucks on the N3 near Ashburton in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 day ago

Two dead as bakkie crashes off Durban bridge on to road below

At least two people died and about six are injured after a bakkie rolled off a freeway bridge in Durban and fell on to the road below.
News
3 days ago

Gang shoots security guard but abandons stolen cash after crash

Robbers who shot dead a security guard abandoned their loot after being involved in a car crash.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...